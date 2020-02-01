Death notice: James M. "Jim" Foode Feb 1, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James M. “Jim” Foode James M. “Jim” Foode, 88, of Ellensburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James M Funeral Home Crematory Arrangement Pass Away Death Notice Steward Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesPatient being tested for novel coronavirus in Kittitas CountyRodeo City BBQ changing with the times into a catering businessChanges coming for prep sports in Kittitas County after WIAA reclassification approvalUnvaccinated students will be excluded from school under state law starting March 30Central Washington University students pass resolution to support APOYOPolice: Husband kills wife, self near YakimaEllensburg Rodeo crowns its 2020 Royal CourtSingle-vehicle crash Monday morning results in four injuries, two airlifted to Harborview Medical CenterGrowing a business: Colockum Farm takes root in shrub-steppeHopeSource ready to break ground on Spurling Court project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter