Steward & Williams Funeral Home
Janet G. Lee

Janet G. Lee, 82, of Ellensburg, passed away at the Kittitas Valley Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg.

