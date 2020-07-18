Death notice: Janice Faltus Jul 18, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janice Faltus Janice Faltus, 80, died July 14, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. Faltus was born May 12, 1940 in Spokane, Washington. Services are pending. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janice Faltus Crematory Funeral Home Washington Yakima Spokane Death Notice Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCity approves permanent tribute to Black Lives Matter with road markerRise in COVID-19 cases has county looking at path forwardKittitas County reports more COVID cases at long-term care facilitiesCOVID-19 cases reported at third long-term care facilityLost dog captured after a 16-day game of hide-and-seekEllensburg scout member completes Eagle Scout service project by creating covered picnic area at local pondKittitas County has COVID cases associated with a second long-term care facilityJuly 13 blotter: Woman pushed by finger over lack of maskGNAC cancels fall athletics and outside competition through Nov. 30Kittitas School District still looking at in-class instruction Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter