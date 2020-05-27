Death notice: John Brown May 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Brown John Brown, age 83, a resident of Moro, Oregon. passed away May 20,2020 at his home. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Brown Libby Spencer Death Notice Resident Funeral Home Care Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Sheriff conducting search in Blewett Pass areaKittitas County officials ask visitors to stay away Memorial Day weekendWildlife agents make difficult decision to use lethal force on cougarPeople in Kittitas County directed to wear cloth face masksManhunt continues for suspect in Mineral Springs areaCWU president outlines plans for fall quarterOpening Day at Ellensburg Farmers Market was a breath of fresh airCOVID-19 pandemic ruining plans for future weddingsGovernor Inslee Approves 31 Kittitas County Businesses for the Working Washington Small Business Emergency GrantBusinesses, residents encouraged to be prepared for phase two changes Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter