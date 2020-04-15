Death notice: Judith McSharry Apr 15, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judith McSharry Judith McSharry, 84, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Garden Village in Yakima. Judith was born January 2, 1936 in Seattle, WA. No services will be held. Arrangements by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judith Mcsharry Death Notice Yakima Village Seattle Funeral Home Arrangement Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. COVID-19 Updates Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Police make arrest in homicide investigationLong-time Kittitas County pastor dies of COVID-19 complicationsPolice search for suspects in fatal Everett shootingEllensburg Distillery making hand sanitizer as fast as it canPolice: Lynnwood employee fired after off-duty arrestKittitas County offering tax relief with payment optionsGaudino: No reduced staffing at CWU through at least June 30Board decides to cancel 23nd annual Jazz in the ValleyMom in rehab care facility communicates through the window with daughter using sign languageLetter: COVID-19 may be showing future of public education Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter