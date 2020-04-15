Shaw and Sons_Logo-Sm Stacked [color][edit]

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Judith McSharry

Judith McSharry, 84, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Garden Village in Yakima. Judith was born January 2, 1936 in Seattle, WA. No services will be held. Arrangements by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.