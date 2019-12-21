LUPE TAINAKA

Guadalupe Jiroco “Lupe” Tainaka, 82, longtime Mattawa area resident, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Bonaventure Assisted Living Community in Richland, Washington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with a reception and celebration of life to follow. Viewing will be one hour before the service at St. Andrew’s and from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg, who has been entrusted with caring for Lupe’s family.

