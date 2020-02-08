Death notice: Mark A. Willoughby Feb 8, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark A. Willoughby Mark A. Willoughby, 63, died February 4, 2020 at home in So. Cle Elum, WA. Mark was born February 2, 1957 in Butte, Montana. No services are planned at this time. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark A. Willoughby Crematory Funeral Home Death Notice Montana Wa Butte Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesHouse bill in committee proposing the Ellensburg Blue Agate be designated as the state gemstoneNeighbors upset about potential impacts from proposed Upper County solar facility29-year old Ellensburg resident dies in traffic collision SundayMax Burnum and Bryce Messner of EHS sign with collegiate programsOne moment Josiah Nikolao was a Husky, the next he was a Wildcat -- all in the same dayLincoln students are taking a mile-long break from schoolworkHayday Bake & Brew going strong after grand openingMinor flooding reported in Kittitas CountyMan arrested after woman's body found in burning vehicleCWU football coach Chris Fisk continues tradition of keeping recruits homegrown; CWU inks 27 freshmen and five transfers Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter