Brookside logo

Mary Norton

Mary Norton, 54, died December 29, 2019 in Yakima. Mary was born September 12, 1965 in Clarkston, WA. Services are pending. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.