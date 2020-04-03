Death notice: Patsy L. McDougal Apr 3, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patsy L. McDougal Patsy L. McDougal, 64, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Yakima. Patsy was born April 12, 1955 in Yakima, WA. A full obituary will follow. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Patsy L. Mcdougal Yakima Funeral Home Obituary Wa Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. COVID-19 Updates Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU Board of Trustees discuss university finances, spring enrollment2 men killed in separate shootings in Washington stateOpen during shutdown: Some Ellensburg businesses allowed to still operateEllensburg resident memorializes fallen friend, one stone at a timeEllensburg schools prepares for remote educationEllensburg LDS missionary Joe Davis comes home early from JapanModel shows April 19 peak for virus in Washington stateMarch 30 blotter: Reports of construction, group gatheringSmall tornado touches down in southeastern WashingtonMarch 31 blotter: Report of illegal speakeasy in Roslyn Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter