Reba Michelle Rhodes Sabin

Reba Michelle Rhodes Sabin, 33, died February 16, 2020at her home in Utah surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born May 13, 1986 in Ellensburg, WA to Steven and Carole (Miller) Rhodes. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brick Road at 2:00 pm, graveside services will immediately follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery, Ellensburg. A full obituary will be published. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

