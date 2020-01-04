Brookside logo

Robert “Bob” Morrow

Robert “Bob” Morrow 84, of Cle Elum died January 1, 2020 in Ellensburg. Bob was born April 8, 1935 in Albion, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

