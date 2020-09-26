Brookside logo

Robert Lee Fraser Sr., 96, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at KVH in Ellensburg. Robert was born May 18, 1924 in Spokane, WA. Services are pending. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

