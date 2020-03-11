Death notice: Rosemary M. Dean Mar 11, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosemary M. Dean Rosemary M. Dean, 65, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at home in Ellensburg. Rosemary was born November 19, 1954 in Tacoma, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosemary M. Dean Death Notice Tacoma Celebration Funeral Home Date Wa Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesUpdated (3:30 p.m. Saturday): First positive test for COVID-19 reported in Kittitas CountySheriff's Office investigating alleged child assault at Cle Elum-Roslyn school parking lotHagemeier's leadership remains unwavering despite having to sit out final game of season and careerConstruction company owner arrested on theft chargesCity of Ellensburg declares state of emergency in regard to coronovirusLynden shoots lights out from the 3, defeat Ellensburg in state quarterfinalsArrest made on suspected child abduction in front of Cle Elum schoolEllensburg defeats Port Angeles and moves on to 4th/6th place game versus familiar foeUnified basketball team brings people together during silver medal seasonEllensburg School District stresses coronavirus precautions Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter