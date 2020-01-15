Death notice: Stephen H. Lewis Jan 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen H. Lewis Stephen H. Lewis, 81, of Ellensburg, passed away at the KVH Hospital on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Stephen H. Lewis Crematory Death Notice Steward Arrangement Kvh Hospital Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg woman having a barrel of fun at Columbia River Circuit Finals RodeoMultiple holes found in decking on Vantage BridgeFreshman comes up clutch for Bulldog girls, hitting two 3s late to hold off East ValleyAnother CWAC victory for the Ellensburg girls to remain undefeated in first half of seasonJan. 13 blotter: Report of elk in RoslynWashington Department of Fish and Wildlife seeking $26 million in funding for 2020Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb retires from position at ElmviewNation of Mike: Not perfect, but here we areJan. 9 blotter: Flash explosion reportedEllensburg Rodeo Royal Court Coronation Jan. 25 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter