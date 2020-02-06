Thomas Riley “TJ” Conger
Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Riley “TJ” Conger will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg and the family will greet guests at a visitation following the rosary until 8:30 p.m. also at the funeral home. Mr. Conger passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 29 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for TJ’s family.