Kent E. Lafferty

Kent E. Lafferty, 72, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Prestige Post Acute Care and Rehab Center in Ellensburg with his family at his side. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Washington State Veteran’s Cemetery in Medical Lake. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Kent’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com

