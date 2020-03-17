Garold K. Harkins
Private family graveside services for Garold K. Harkins will be conducted at the Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum. The public service previously announced for this coming Saturday has been postponed and celebration of life will be held later this spring at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Mr. Harkins, a veteran of World War II, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 100. Arrangements entrusted to Steward & Williams Funeral Home, Ellensburg.