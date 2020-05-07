Support Local Journalism


A local springtime outdoor tradition eagerly awaited by children and parents alike has shifted course this year due to the pandemic.

The 21st-annual Getting Intimate with the Shrub Steppe event will be held in a virtual format this year. The event hosted by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network will host a series of lectures and tours via Facebook Live and Zoom beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Schedule:

n 9 a.m. Andrea Crawford- Mini wildflower and wind power walk (Facebook Live)

n 9:30 a.m. Ian Seiler- Wildflowers of Kittitas County: Social distance edition (Facebook Live)

n 10 a.m. Laura Busby- Obligates: Specialized species of the shrub-steppe (Zoom)

n 10:30 a.m. Gerald Scofield- Birds of the shrub-steppe (Zoom)

n 11 a.m. Kids corner with Ranger Laura Busby and Emily Jacobs (Zoom)

n 11:30 a.m. Adrian Slade- Snake sneaking (Tentative, Facebook Live)

n 12 p.m. Steven Hackenberger- Tools from the land: Stone, bone and fiber (Facebook Live)

For more information on the event and to access Zoom connections for the event, visit www.ycic.org/get-intimate-with-the-shrub-steppe

