A local springtime outdoor tradition eagerly awaited by children and parents alike has shifted course this year due to the pandemic.
The 21st-annual Getting Intimate with the Shrub Steppe event will be held in a virtual format this year. The event hosted by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network will host a series of lectures and tours via Facebook Live and Zoom beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Schedule:
n 9 a.m. Andrea Crawford- Mini wildflower and wind power walk (Facebook Live)
n 9:30 a.m. Ian Seiler- Wildflowers of Kittitas County: Social distance edition (Facebook Live)
n 10 a.m. Laura Busby- Obligates: Specialized species of the shrub-steppe (Zoom)
n 10:30 a.m. Gerald Scofield- Birds of the shrub-steppe (Zoom)
n 11 a.m. Kids corner with Ranger Laura Busby and Emily Jacobs (Zoom)
n 11:30 a.m. Adrian Slade- Snake sneaking (Tentative, Facebook Live)
n 12 p.m. Steven Hackenberger- Tools from the land: Stone, bone and fiber (Facebook Live)
For more information on the event and to access Zoom connections for the event, visit www.ycic.org/get-intimate-with-the-shrub-steppe