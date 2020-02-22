National Eating Disorder Awareness Week (NEDA) is Feb. 24 to March 1, and in honor of this movement, author and activist Virgie Tovar is giving a free lecture “9 Steps to Becoming Body Positive” from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Washington University Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre. The lecture is free and open to the public.
This talk will focus on the history of diet culture, defining and recognizing fatphobia, the harmful effects of excessive food restriction and weight discrimination and steps to begin changing our mind and body’s relationship to food.
Virgie Tovar is one of the nation’s leading experts and lecturers on weight-based discrimination and body image. She is a contributor to Forbes, where she covers the plus-size market and strives to shine a light on and end weight-based discrimination in the workplace. She is also the author of “You Have the Right to Remain Fat,” which she will be holding a signing for during her visit at CWU.
Tovar shared that her book, “is ultimately about celebrating body diversity (and) … saying every single person has a valid body, no matter what size they are.” This message, which is also at the core of NEDA week, is one Tovar is excited to share with the CWU campus and community.
With her signature hashtag, #losehatenotweight, she poses the question, “What would happen if we lived in a world where every single ounce of energy and every dollar we spend attempting to lose weight was reallocated so that every person, regardless of size or health status, could thrive?” This is just one of many compelling ideas that Tovar plans to elaborate on during her lecture on campus.
Through her talk, Tovar hopes people gain an, “understanding (of) what diet culture is, the history of it, how it shows up in all these different points of our lives, (and)… how it intersects with things like sexism, racism, classism and ableism.”
Kiersten Kimminau writes for the CWU Publicity Center.