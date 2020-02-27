The Kittitas County Board of Health is seeking a community representative to fill a vacancy on the Board of Health, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

The BOH is the governing body for the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

Responsibilities include policy framework, long-range planning, budget, and contracts. The BOH works in collaboration with the county health officer, public health department management, and community members to ensure that the core public health functions are implemented and maintained.

Applicants should be residents of Kittitas County with experience, knowledge, and interest beneficial to public health, including the environmental and personal public health needs of Kittitas County.

Applications are available at the following locations: Kittitas County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Office-Room 108, Ellensburg; and Kittitas County Public Health, 507 N. Nanum St., No. 102 in Ellensburg.

