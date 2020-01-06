Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone is hosting a brain fitness program from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday at 802 E. Mountain View Ave. in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
The program, titled “Ageless Grace” focuses on activating all five areas of the brain and addressing 21 aging factors of the body, according to the release.
The session will include a presentation, followed by an interactive instructor-led session.
The event is free and hosted by Prestige’s Celebrations wellness program.
For more information, contact Michael Porter at 509-925-3099.