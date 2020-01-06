Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone is hosting a brain fitness program from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday at 802 E. Mountain View Ave. in Ellensburg, according to a news release.

The program, titled “Ageless Grace” focuses on activating all five areas of the brain and addressing 21 aging factors of the body, according to the release.

The session will include a presentation, followed by an interactive instructor-led session.

The event is free and hosted by Prestige’s Celebrations wellness program.

For more information, contact Michael Porter at 509-925-3099.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.