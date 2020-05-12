In the first day of filings for the fall general election, the following candidates filed for offices in Kittitas County:
n Bart Olson, Kittitas County Sheriff
n Laura Osiadacz, Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
n Jerry Martens, Kittitas County Commissioner District 2
n Candace Hooper, Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Position 1
n Scott Sparks, Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Position 2
Filing continues through Friday. The primary election is on Aug. 4 and the general election is on Nov. 3.