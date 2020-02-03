The Central Washington University student being screened for novel coronavirus remains in voluntary isolation and is in good spirits, according to a news release.
The release quoted the Kittitas County Public Health Department saying results will be available within 48 to 72 hours from when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention starts its test, which will be sometime this week.
“Testing is a precautionary measure, and KCPHD anticipates most people will not test positive for the virus,” the release said.
In the meantime, the release said the university is following public health protocols set by the CDC, and suggested people visit www.doh.wa.gov and cwu.edu/emergency/respiratory-viruses for more information.