Comprehensive Healthcare is offering a free, virtual Suicide Awareness For Everyone (SAFE) training from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sept. 22, according to a news release from the organization.
September is national Suicide Prevention Month.
This 90-minute training is designed to empower individuals to intervene when someone is experiencing thoughts of suicide, and dispel common myths regarding suicide and mental health. This SAFE training will cover topics such as:
n Behavioral health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic
n Suicide statistics
n Suicide prevention and wellness
n How to help someone experiencing thoughts of harming themselves, and what to do in the event of a behavioral health crisis
At the end of the session, the training facilitators will allot time to answer any questions and facilitate discussion.
Registration for this event can be found on the Events section of the Comprehensive Healthcare website at comphc.org, or at this direct link: https://www.comphc.org/eventbrite-event/suicide-awareness-for-everyone-safe.
The local crisis line for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis is 800-572-8122.