If you nervously eye your pantry with the thoughts of what you’d feed a band a dwarves if they were suddenly to arrive at your door, then you may want to drop by Cornerstone Pie this weekend.
Cornerstone Pie, 323 N. Pearl St., will be celebrating J.R.R. Tolkien’s 128th birthday with two days of festivities. Tolkien is best known as the author of “The Hobbit” as well the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Friday events include two rounds of trivia at 6 and 7 p.m.
Saturday includes:
n 10 a.m.: second breakfast and hobbit house making.
n Noon: team scavenger hunt.
n 3 to 5 p.m.: sip and craft
J.R.R Tolkien was born John Ronald Reuel Tolkien on Jan. 3, 1892. He wrote “The Hobbit” in 1937. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers,” and “the Return of the King,” were published in 1954-55.
More than 150 million copies of the Lord of the Rings have been sold so there should be some good competition during the trivia contests. And, of course, several million more have seen the movies.