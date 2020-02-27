Correction: No public hearing date set Feb 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earlier Daily Record articles incorrectly stated the Kittitas County Commissioners had set a public hearing date for the 1-10ths of 1% sales tax increase to fund mental health services. The commissioners have not yet set a public hearing date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hearing Commissioner Date Law Increase Sales Tax Correction Article Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSonic Drive-In to open MondayBill calling for Ellensburg blue agate to be state gem passes in the HouseEllensburg School District budget "the perfect storm"Freshman Olivia Anderson makes the undefeated Bulldogs even more dangerous as EHS eyes state titleEllensburg girls win CWAC district championship over East Valley (Yakima)Manastash Ridge Trails Coalition gaining traction in planning process1969-70 CWU men's basketball NAIA runner-up honored at CWUEllensburg High School musicians earn all-state honorsLetter: Appreciate the support receiving in run for sheriffCity of Ellensburg hires assistant city attorney Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter