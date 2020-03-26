The Central Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. March 31 to discuss the impacts to the university due to COVID-19. The meeting will be streamed at media.cwu.edu. Governor Inslee’s “stay-at-home” order will prevent in-person viewing in Barge Hall.

Public Comment will be different than a typical meeting. People can still write a letter or send an email to cwu_president@cwu.edu, but can also make use of Zoom.

n Sign up to comment by 5 p.m., March 27. Instructions for sign-up are at: https://www.cwu.edu/trustees/faqs-how.

n You will be emailed the Zoom log-in information toward the end of the meeting and open your microphone when it’s your turn to speak.

