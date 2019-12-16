Colorful, intimate and intensely dramatic images that capture the often-far away work of wildland firefighters go on exhibit this month in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment is exploring the topic in “Facing the Inferno, the Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer.” Greer, who works as a photographer for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, will speak about her work during an opening reception, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in Dean Hall.
Greer, a former firefighter, specializes in wildland fire photography and editorial photojournalism. She has unprecedented access to aerial operations and accompanies fire crews working side by side on attack lines throughout the Western fire season. Her work examines the heightened fire activity seen across Idaho, Montana and Wyoming at a time when people are traveling further into the woods and the land surrounding wildfires is increasingly contested.
“This exhibit not only brings attention to the remarkable images of Kari Greer, but demonstrates the important role the humanities have in advancing discussions around critical issues,” said Roger Rowley in the release, curator of Facing the Inferno and director of the Prichard Art Gallery at the University of Idaho.
The exhibit is a collaboration with the University of Idaho Forest, Rangeland and Fire Science program. It is on display through March 14, 2020.
The exhibit is funded in part through grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and funding from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Additional contributors to the project include Metal and Paper, the Forest Fire Lookout Association and the Northern Rockies Fire Science Network.
This project, “Facing the Inferno, the Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” was funded in part under National Endowment for the Arts grant No. 17-4100-7112. The total amount of federal funds for the grant is $15,000, which amounts to approximately 50 percent of the total cost of the project.