Central Washington University is hosting a panel discussion about the 2020 census from 6-8 p.m. on March 3, according to a news release.

The discussion is titled “Why Census 2020 Matters: Suffrage, Identity and You.” and will be held in the Student Union and Recreation Center Room 137A.

The panelists include CWU Diversity and Equity Center director Abby Chien, CWU Film Studies and Women and Gender Studies professor Melissa Johnson and Alison McCaffree from the Washington state League of Women Voters.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.