Central Washington University is hosting a panel discussion about the 2020 census from 6-8 p.m. on March 3, according to a news release.
The discussion is titled “Why Census 2020 Matters: Suffrage, Identity and You.” and will be held in the Student Union and Recreation Center Room 137A.
The panelists include CWU Diversity and Equity Center director Abby Chien, CWU Film Studies and Women and Gender Studies professor Melissa Johnson and Alison McCaffree from the Washington state League of Women Voters.
Light refreshments will be provided.