Central Washington University’s Outdoor Pursuits and Rentals is hosting an avalanche awareness workshop on Thursday, according to a news release.
The event is at 6 p.m. in the Student Union and Recreation Center Room 201 and is free and open to the public.
The workshop will teach skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers and snowboarders how to recognize avalanche danger and explain where and why avalanches occur and how to manage risk in the backcountry.
Participants also will learn to access local avalanche bulletins and weather reports, recognize basic signs of avalanche danger, and learn simple ways to help avoid avalanche danger.