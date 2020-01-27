Master teacher Darryl Thomas will teach West African dance and drumming at Central Washington University during a two-day workshop on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, according to a news release.
The free workshops will be held in Nicholson Pavilion Dance Studio 106 and are open to the public.
According to CWU Professor of Dance Therese Young, this is the first time in more than a decade that African dance instruction has been made available at Central.
“This is such a culturally rich genre,” said Young in the release, who is also the dance program director. “There are West African cultural dances that have been around for hundreds of years and they also have set drumming rhythms — you don’t perform certain dances without the correct rhythm — they go hand-in-hand.”
Workshop participants have the opportunity to learn drumming, dance, or both.
At the conclusion of Saturday’s workshop, Thomas will hold a one-hour lecture demonstration at 1 p.m. The demonstration will include both the drummers and dancers who participated in the workshop.
Twenty-five drums will be available for use. However, participants are encouraged to bring their own drum if they have one.
Thomas is currently a professor of dance at Western Oregon University where he teaches West African dance and drumming, modern dance technique and a host of other genres including hip hop, salsa and improvisation.