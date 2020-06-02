Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In place of its traditional offering, Here’s a Poem I Like, Central Washington University Libraries has created a YouTube channel featuring campus and community members reciting a favorite poem.

Current readers (and their poets) are CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste reading Adrienne Rich’s “Diving into the Wreck,” ASCWU President Jasmin Washington reading Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” Ellensburg Public Library Director Josephine Camarillo reading Pablo Neruda’s “100 Love Sonnets: XVII,” and Ellensburg poet Jampa Dorje reading Jack Spicer’s “Berkeley in a Time of Plague.”

The link to the YouTube channel is available at the library website, www.lib.cwu.edu, by clicking on the YouTube icon.

More poems will be added over the coming weeks. For more information about the series, or if you would like to contribute a recording, contact Gerard Hogan at Gerard.Hogan@cwu.edu.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.