In place of its traditional offering, Here’s a Poem I Like, Central Washington University Libraries has created a YouTube channel featuring campus and community members reciting a favorite poem.
Current readers (and their poets) are CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste reading Adrienne Rich’s “Diving into the Wreck,” ASCWU President Jasmin Washington reading Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” Ellensburg Public Library Director Josephine Camarillo reading Pablo Neruda’s “100 Love Sonnets: XVII,” and Ellensburg poet Jampa Dorje reading Jack Spicer’s “Berkeley in a Time of Plague.”
The link to the YouTube channel is available at the library website, www.lib.cwu.edu, by clicking on the YouTube icon.
More poems will be added over the coming weeks. For more information about the series, or if you would like to contribute a recording, contact Gerard Hogan at Gerard.Hogan@cwu.edu.