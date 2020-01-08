Central Washington University is accepting nominations for the sixth annual President’s Diversity Awards, scheduled for April 9, according to a news release. Anyone affiliated with the university or the surrounding community is eligible for the awards, which are presented to individuals and groups in five categories: student, staff, faculty, alumni and community member.

Nominations can be submitted through Feb. 14 at cwu.edu/inclusivity/presidents-diversity-awards. The winners will be announced in early March.

According to the release, award nominations should focus on people who have shown a commitment to diversity, and those who have contributed to effective change, demonstrated consistent engagement, and actively nurtured a supportive environment for inclusivity.

Questions about nominations or the Diversity Awards can be sent to Sigrid Davison at sigrid.davison@cwu.edu.

