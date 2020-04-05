Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University will be waiving all fees not linked to instruction, student support or legal financial obligations, according to a post on the university's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The waived fees include: athletics, Central Transit, dining contract cancellation, housing contract cancellation, late payment, late registration, library, parking, web-courses and wellness.

Several fees will continue, including the Student Health and Counseling Center fee to support ongoing services. The health and counseling center will remain open in Ellensburg.

Fees that support instruction will also continue, including the technology fee, tuition fees and math and writing tutoring fees which will continue online.

Finally, fees linked to contractual obligations like support bonds used to build facilities like the Student Union and Recreation Center cannot be waived.

