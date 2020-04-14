Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Central Washington University will not be rescheduling its spring commencement ceremony for the fall, according to a news release.

Several options are available to graduating students in lieu of a traditional spring ceremony. All 2019-20 graduates will be invited to participate in the 2021 ceremony, and if a student doesn't want to participate next year, they will receive their diploma cover, a copy of the commencement book and any special honors in a package delivered to their home.

A virtual commencement address will be broadcast on June 13, 2020, with more details to be available soon.

For more information, students can visit the commencement website at www.cwu.edu/commencement.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.