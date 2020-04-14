Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Central Washington University will not be rescheduling its spring commencement ceremony for the fall, according to a news release.
Several options are available to graduating students in lieu of a traditional spring ceremony. All 2019-20 graduates will be invited to participate in the 2021 ceremony, and if a student doesn't want to participate next year, they will receive their diploma cover, a copy of the commencement book and any special honors in a package delivered to their home.
A virtual commencement address will be broadcast on June 13, 2020, with more details to be available soon.
For more information, students can visit the commencement website at www.cwu.edu/commencement.