For the second year in a row, the Central Washington University Foundation has received a commitment to provide student loan debt relief to a 2018 graduate pursuing a career in education within Kittitas County, according to a news release from CWU.

Preference for the award will be given to:

n A CWU graduate with a degree in education.

n A graduate from the Class of 2018.

n A graduate who desires pursuing a career as a full-time teacher in Kittitas County.

“We are concerned about the debt our youth are building up and want to play our small part to help,” said the donors, who wished to remain anonymous.

To apply, an eligible student must submit an application and essay by Friday, July 31, 2020.

Visit cwu.edu/scholarships/debt-relief for more information and to apply today.

