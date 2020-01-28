The Swauk-Teanaway Grange is expanding its scholarship opportunities in 2020 to include a new trades scholarship for high school seniors who plan to pursue a trades program after graduation, according to a news release.
Trades programs include woodworking and construction, welding, graphic arts, and robotics. These programs can be taken at a technical school, community college or even proprietary schools for heavy equipment training or cosmetology. Seniors do not need to have taken these courses in high school to apply for this trades scholarship.
The Grange will continue to offer its agriculture scholarship to seniors who have a background in agriculture such as 4-H participation and leadership program, Future Farmers of America, work on a family-owned ranch or farm, or other volunteer work associated with agriculture. They do not have to plan to enroll in an agriculture program at the college or university they plan to attend.
Both scholarships are open to all seniors in Kittitas County high schools as well as to home-schooled students who will graduate in 2020. Applications ask for future post-secondary plans, participation in school, community and volunteer activities, including leadership experience. High school counselors have information about both scholarships.
The deadline for the Agriculture Scholarship is March 14. The deadline for the Trades Scholarship is April 1.
More information is available on the Swauk-Teanaway Grange website at www.SwaukTeanawayGrange.com where applications can be downloaded. Further questions can be directed to Sally Gililand, chair of the Grange Scholarship Committee, at sallygilland@gmail.com or cell phone 206-854-2936.