Members of the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management responded Sunday to a report of an adult male who had jumped off the “Smiley Face” cliff along state Route 821 in the Yakima River canyon. The individual who jumped sustained serious injuries, according to a KCSO press release.
The release said the Kittitas County Marine Unit responded along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue medics and the KCSO Water Rescue Team, who located the subject along the shoreline with a large group of rafters who had stopped to assist. The individual was transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
According to the release, the cliff is a well-known landmark in the canyon, and the injury is the second serious accident at that location in a month.
“We urge everyone who recreates in the wilderness to exercise caution,” the release stated. “Make yourself aware of conditions and hazards, which can change daily or even hourly. If you don’t know or aren’t able to assess the risks, contact our office for guidance. Please use and enjoy our public lands and waters, but know what you need to in order to stay safe.”