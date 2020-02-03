Author and wildland firefighter Charles Vaught will give what he calls a “passionate presentation of his book,” “State of Fire: Life Lessons Learned on the Fireline,” at 7 p.m., Feb. 7 at Iron Horse Brewpub at 412 N. Main St. in Ellensburg.
The book has been described as a a raw,honest, poignant, and oftentimes humorous book about Vaught’s experiences as a wildland firefighter,
In addition to the presentation there will be a question and answer period. Vaught said 10 percent of all book sales are being donated the Wildland Firefighters Foundation, which helps support the families of those injured and killed while fighting wildland fires.