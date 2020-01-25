Kairos

Kairos and Duane Funderburk will be playing Beethoven’s first published work on Wednesday at CWU.

 Contributed

To kick off a year-long celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Kairos will be joined by pianist Duane Funderburk to present Beethoven’s Piano Trio Opus 1, No. 1 on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The performance is at 7 p.m. in the McIntyre Music Building Hertz Concert Hall at Central Washington University. Admission is free and open to the public.

Los Angeles based pianist Funderburk and Kairos, the chamber ensemble-in-residence at CWU will celebrate the occasion by playing Beethoven’s first published work. The program also includes Brahms’ E Minor Cello Sonata and Debussy’s Violin Sonata.

Additional Beethoven celebration performances are upcoming in February and March. For more information about Kairos, visit www.thekairos.org.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.