To kick off a year-long celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Kairos will be joined by pianist Duane Funderburk to present Beethoven’s Piano Trio Opus 1, No. 1 on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The performance is at 7 p.m. in the McIntyre Music Building Hertz Concert Hall at Central Washington University. Admission is free and open to the public.
Los Angeles based pianist Funderburk and Kairos, the chamber ensemble-in-residence at CWU will celebrate the occasion by playing Beethoven’s first published work. The program also includes Brahms’ E Minor Cello Sonata and Debussy’s Violin Sonata.
Additional Beethoven celebration performances are upcoming in February and March. For more information about Kairos, visit www.thekairos.org.