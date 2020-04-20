Beginning the week, the Kittitas County Assessor’s office has resumed Cycle 2 Annual Revaluation inspections, according to a news release from the Assessor's Office.
Washington state law (RCW 84.41.030) requires each county assessor to annually revalue all taxable real property within the county. Additionally, the law requires that all taxable property is physically inspected at least once every six years. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the assessor’s office will be completing the 2020 revaluation by implementing “curb review” inspections.
Curb review inspections will consist of updating parcel photos and reviewing the attributes of any structures while remaining at a safe distance from the property owner or inhabitant. Although it may be necessary to enter driveways, appraisers will not be approaching the house or knocking on doors as per our usual inspection procedures.
All appraisers will be driving white SUV’s with exempt plates and Kittitas County logos on the doors. They will be wearing safety vests clearly marked Kittitas County on the back and lanyards with an ID badge.
The goal is to complete remaining inspections and meet legal requirements, with as little intrusion into your privacy as possible.
If you have questions or concerns about property inspections, email at: assessoradmin@co.kittitas.wa.us.
If you do not have access to email, you can call and leave a message at: 509-962-7501.