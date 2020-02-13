The Kittitas County Conservation District is hosting a soil health workshop on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 20 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center Armory, according to a news release. The workshop is open to both landowners and members of the public.
“Managing for soil health is one of the easiest and most effective ways for farmers to increase crop productivity and profitability while improving the environment,” the district said in a news release on the event.
According to the release, the workshop is an opportunity to learn through the visual demonstration “How Soil Functions”, followed by a discussion of soil health principles from noted regional expert, Marlon Winger (USDA NRCS).
Winger holds bachelor and masters degrees from Utah State University in plant science and worked as a county agricultural agent for the Utah State University Extension service for nine years. He currently works for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service as the regional soil health specialist for Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
“Improving soil health on your farm is a process or journey,” the release said. “The more we emulate nature we can start to decrease inputs. Results are often realized immediately and last well into the future.”
The workshop is part of the KCCD’s Voluntary Stewardship Program (VSP). Lunch will be provided at the event. RSVP to Miranda at m-nash@conservewa.net or 925-3352 ext. 201.