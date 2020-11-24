Due to the Nov. 15 restrictions set by Gov. Jay Inslee, several local courts are suspending jury trials until at least Jan. 24, according to a news release.
The courts include Kittitas County Superior Court, Upper Kittitas County District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court and Roslyn Municipal Court.
Inslee established new restrictions for indoor social gathers, decreased capacity in restaurants and retailers, and other crowd-limiting measures.
“While this has been a very difficult decision to make, it is the right decision based on the extraordinary circumstances that we currently face,” the release from the county stated. “Changes in behaviors are needed to combat the current spike in COVID-19 cases. The courts are not exempt from the need to take steps to push the curve down and keep people safe. Temporarily suspending jury trials is the most responsible course of action for our court to take at this moment. The safety and well-being of our community demands it. The Court has made significant modifications to jury trial operations in order to keep jurors safe, however holding trials still requires the Court to gather large groups together indoors. At this time, it is simply not worth the risk.”