The Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard has been changed to show cases per municipality.
According to a Wednesday news release, the dashboard will now include bubbles on the map portion to indicate the number of cases per municipality along with other areas. Information on confirmed, recovered and active cases will continue to be available on the dashboard.
“The change is in response to multiple requests for the information and the assertion from the public that behavior would change if people knew there were cases of COVID-19 in their community,” the release states.
The release said municipalities that will be included on the dashboard include Cle Elum, South Cle Elum, Ellensburg, Kittitas and Roslyn, along with other areas to include Ronald and Thorp. It said there will be no number listed on each municipality, but the bubble size will represent the volume of cases in each area.
“The information will also include not only the active cases, but all cases that have occurred since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in Kittitas County,” the release states. “To date, the largest number of cases continues to be in Ellensburg because of the outbreak at Twin City Foods. Because of low numbers of active cases at certain times in certain areas, we will not be listing just active cases on the map in the dashboard. This is to prevent providing confidential information to the public.”