The Kittitas County League of Women Voters and Associated Students of Central Washington University are hosting a free public forum on the 2020 Presidential Primary, according to a news release.
The event is 5:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre on Central's Campus.
Legislation passed in 2019 changed several aspects of how the presidential nomination process is conducted in Washington state. This Forum will feature a panel discussion on this new primary process and what it means to vote in a presidential primary.
Panel members include Jerry Pettit (Kittitas County Auditor), Steve Verhey (Kittitas County Democrat Party Chair), and Marlene Pfeifer (Kittitas County Republican Party Chair). The panel will be moderated by LWVKC Board member, Katherine Murphy.
A Q&A session will follow the panel discussion. The forum will also be live-streamed to Facebook and the video shared with ECTV.
This event is free to the public and ASCWU will provide the free tacos.