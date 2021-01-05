The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County will present a virtual program titled “Becoming a Savvy Digital Media Consumer (and Producer)” at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 13.
According to a press release, League member Katherine Murphy will lead an interactive session that offers resources to help evaluate social media streams for accuracy, bias and relevancy. Presentation topics include how to tell fact from opinion, how to identify reliable sources online, and how to outsmart the brain’s implicit bias.
“With a mixture of presentation, polls, large, and small group discussion, participants will learn about resources to become a more informed consumer and producer of digital media content,” the release stated.
Those interested in attending the virtual event are asked to email dirwin@kittitasleague.org for a Zoom link or can watch the event live on the LWV of Kittitas County Facebook page. The event will also be recorded and uploaded to the LWVKC YouTube channel.