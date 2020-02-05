A visiting professor from UCLA will discuss the rise in popularity of the South Korean musical genre "K-Pop," during a talk on Thursday, according to a news release.
Suk-Young Kim will discuss the phenomenon from 5-7 p.m. in Samuelson Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Kim is a researcher of popular culture for both Koreas, and is professor of Theater and Performance Studies at UCLA where she also directs the Center for Performance Studies. She started her career studying North Korean mass media and pop culture. Her first book, “Illusive Utopia,” was about the state of produced propaganda performances that emerged out of North Korea in the second half the 20th century. She is currently working on a book about North Korean millennials.