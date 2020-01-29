All Manastash trail users and the general public are invited to an open meeting about the non-motorized recreational use of the Wenas Wildlife Area as accessed off the end of Cove Road, according to a news release. The meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at the Hal Holmes Center in Ellensburg.
In 2017, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife selected users via an application process to begin work on writing a planning document for managing area recreational use. That group called itself the Manastash Ridge Trails Coalition, or MRTC, and created the following mission statement: “Promote a safe and sustainable trail network while protecting wildlife habitat and natural resources through education and user cooperation.”
Area users who would like to volunteer their time to help move the conversation and work in the area forward are encouraged to attend. Original members involved in the planning document process will be on hand to share the nearly complete version of the document and discuss updates, issues, and plans moving forward. Questions about the group can be directed to Kevin Dwight at kdwightfccc@gmail.com.