University of Washington geologist Joel Gombiner will present a new lecture this at 7 p.m., Thursday in CWU’s Discovery Hall room 103, according to a news release. The lecture is free and open to all. There is free parking in all CWU lots after 4:30 p.m.

‘Moses Coulee Megafloods’ will review what is already known from the pioneering Ice Age Floods studies of J Harlen Bretz and others. Gombiner will then present new results including geochemical analysis of flood silts, petrographic analysis of flood sands, and surface exposure dates of iceberg-rafted granite boulders from Moses Coulee.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.