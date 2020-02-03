University of Washington geologist Joel Gombiner will present a new lecture this at 7 p.m., Thursday in CWU’s Discovery Hall room 103, according to a news release. The lecture is free and open to all. There is free parking in all CWU lots after 4:30 p.m.
‘Moses Coulee Megafloods’ will review what is already known from the pioneering Ice Age Floods studies of J Harlen Bretz and others. Gombiner will then present new results including geochemical analysis of flood silts, petrographic analysis of flood sands, and surface exposure dates of iceberg-rafted granite boulders from Moses Coulee.