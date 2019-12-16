ENTER-MOVIE-JOURNALISTS-GET

Jennifer Lopez and Julia Stiles attend the “Hustlers” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

 Kevin Winter

Students and residents are invited to view new movies on select Monday nights this winter at Central Washington University for Monday Movie Madness, according to a news release. The movies are either recently released or not yet released for home viewing.

There are a variety of screenings this quarter that will entertain movie viewers of all ages and preferences. Kicking off this quarter’s Monday Movie Madness series is the rags to riches story “Hustlers” starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lizzo and more.

Tickets are free for CWU students with ID and $3 for general admission. Showings are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (with the exception of Doctor Sleep) in the CWU Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre. This quarter’s screenings are as follows:

n Jan. 13: “Hustlers” R

n Jan. 20: “Harriet” PG-13

n Jan. 27: “Knives Out” PG-13

n Feb. 3: “Doctor Sleep” R, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. showings

n Feb. 10: “Joker” R

n Feb. 17: “Waves” R

n Feb. 24: “Zombieland: Double Tap” R

n March 2: “Cats” PG

n March 9: “Frozen 2” PG

Subtitles are available, but please arrive 30 minutes early to let staff know they are needed.

